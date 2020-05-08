US Northern Border Illegal Crossings Tripled Over Past 3 Years

SWANTON, Vt. - Federal data show the number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, to almost 1,600.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics also show what had become apparent anecdotally: a growing portion of those are Mexican citizens. One Mexican man who crossed illegally to work on a Vermont dairy farm said it was easier than trying the southern border.

This year's data will likely look different, as illegal crossings appear to decline amid border restrictions and travel impacts from the pandemic. But they're expected to pick up as travel resumes.