Utrecht Shooting: Assailant Wounds Several People On Dutch Tram

Dutch police are searching for the person who opened fire inside a tram in the city of Utrecht, wounding several people late Monday morning. Police say they're investigating a "possible terrorist motive" for the attack.

"Multiple people have been injured," the Utrecht police department said via Twitter. "The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter."

Police say they believe one person carried out the shooting. With that person still on the loose, city officials are warning Utrecht residents to stay away from the area and asking them to be vigilant, stating, "New incidents are not excluded."

Details are still emerging about the incident, which took place around 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET).

The police is investigating the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in Utrecht this morning. An possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

When the shooting occurred, the tram was near the 24 Oktoberplein transit station — which takes its name from the founding date of the United Nations in 1945.

"Authorities say three trauma helicopters have been dispatched along with emergency vehicles to the scene," Teri Schultz reports for NPR's Newscast unit.

Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen issued a statement expressing sympathy for those who were wounded. He also confirmed that police are still looking for the person who is responsible. And he reiterated the police's statement, saying investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory last September to warn of a possible terrorist attack in the Netherlands, urging people who visit the country to "exercise increased caution."

"Terrorists continue plotting possible attacks in the Netherlands," the U.S. agency said in September. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs" and other public spaces.

