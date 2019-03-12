Vaccination: We Discuss Disease Outbreaks, Exemption Bill, National News & Debate

In the face of more disease outbreaks here and in other states, a bill introduced in Maine addresses the issue of vaccinations required by schools. It would eliminate the current exemptions that are offered for those who oppose vaccinations for philosophical or religious reasons. These exemptions are being debated across the country. We look at the ethical and legal ramifications for mandatory vaccinations in advance of a public hearing on the proposed legislation (March 13).

Guests: Frank Chessa, Director of Clinical Ethics at Maine Medical Center

Eliza Mette, health care attorney with Kozak & Gayer law firm

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, pediatrician and health services researcher with InterMed

Rep. Ryan Tipping (D-Dist 123), who introduced the bill to eliminate vaccine exemptions – call-in

Rep. Beth O’Connor (R-Dist 5), who opposes the bill to eliminate exemptions – call-in

Matt Hogenauer, senior at Falmouth High School who is immunosuppressed and wrote an op-ed in support of mandatory vaccinations –call-in

Patricia Endsley MSN, RN, NCSN, Wells High School Nurse, President, Maine Association of School Nurses –call-in