Vaccine Doses That Got Too Cold Shipping To Maine Are Usable

The 4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine that had temperature control issues during shipment to Maine last week have been deemed viable.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says that both the distributor and Moderna investigated whether the issue compromised the safety and efficacy of the doses.

“And the clear answer that we received back was no. There was no compromising of the safety and efficacy of these 4,400 doses,” he says.

The Maine CDC was initially concerned that the doses had exceeded temperature requirements, but they in fact had become colder than the optimal range. Shah says the CDC is working with the entities that received the doses to have them used as quickly as possible.