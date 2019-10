Among the news affecting pets and their owners today: A steep increase in cases of tick-borne diseases; booming interest in the benefits of CBD spills over into the pet world; food recalls and increasingly exotic pet food offerings; the rise in pet insurance and more. Our veterinary experts discuss the latest news from the world of pet care and answer listener questions.

Guests: Dr. Jennifer Copp, Tender Touch Veterinary Care

Dr. Ezra Steinberg, veterinary surgeon, Maine Medical Center