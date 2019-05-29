Watch: Mueller To Make Public Statement On Russia Probe

Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, says the redacted Mueller report released Thursday raises a lot of questions about the behavior of President Donald Trump and will likely lead to more investigations by Congress.
Barr Summary Of Mueller Report Draws Mixed Reaction From Maine's Congressional Delegation
U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s summary of findings from a two-year investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia in attempts to interfere in the 2016 election has divided Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill.