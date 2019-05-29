Watch: Mueller To Make Public Statement On Russia Probe

  • Robert Mueller testifies before the Senate intelligence committee in March 2013. Mueller is set to speak publicly about the Russia probe Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
    Alex Wong / Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller is making a statement about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Watch his remarks at the Justice Department live.

