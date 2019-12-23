Waterville Police Officer, Suspect Wounded In Armed Confrontation During High-Speed Chase

It began with a report of a shoplifter in Waterville and ended in Canaan with a Waterville police officer and suspect shot.

Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says policeman Timothy Hinton was shot after he pulled over the suspect, who police have identified as Richard Murray Burns of Harmony.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says a high-speed chase ensued. "This was an extremely dangerous situation, with a police chase going up Route 201 and 23 and ending at Route 2 in Cannan. The man in the car had an assault-style weapon and was firing at cruisers along the way. A couple of them were hit, and a couple of them were also disabled."

Burns was eventually shot by police in Canaan, where the chase ended. The police officer was treated and released from a local hospital. Officials say the suspect was still hospitalized and being treated for injuries.