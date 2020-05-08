Ways to Help: Examples of Mainers Helping One Another To Get Through Pandemic

Amidst all the bad news are the stories of people helping one another during this time of need. We'll hear about individuals and organizations that are reaching out and finding solutions for those who need food, income, helpers and other support as we continue to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Guest: Philip Walsh, executive director, Maine Initiatives

Call-in guests:

Sari Greene, created the South Portland Community of Kindness

Emerson Gale, musician and educator with Musician Aid and Seven Stars Arts Center

Roger Gilmartin, vice president of the Maine China Network

Shannon Hill, co-owner and “Meat Maven” at Maine Meat in Kittery

Nate Barr, mechanical engineer and founder of Zootility