We're Killing Off Insects, and We're Going to Face the Consequences

The insects that are now endangered contribute to one third of the food we eat; they are responsible for pollinating our fields, orchards, and gardens. Bees have recently become endangered and we are the ones killing them off.

We, as humans, should take action with this and help bees become less endangered or a couple years from now, we will not have any of the crops or fields we have today.

It hurts to think that people are killing off bees. They do not do anything other than pollinate flowers and make honey; especially the honey that we take from them and use in our everyday lives. People that use bees as the basis for their profession - whether farmers, beekeepers, or honey producers, are now becoming threatened because the bees are dying and so are those jobs.

Being able to stop the extinction of bees would help our wildlife and ourselves. A way we could help with this is by getting rid of the neonicotinoids that are in insecticides, used specifically for killing insects. This is the biggest reason why bees are dying out right now, because humans have been using this to get rid of insects when they infest our homes, or other places where we don't want them. If we got rid of this and stopped bothering them, they would not hurt us. Just like all animals and insects, they are more afraid of us than we are of them. If we stop the use of this pesticide, then the bees would not be killed off.

A simple reason to stop killing these insects is because they are important to our wildlife. Bees are insects that pollinate things like flowers, fruit, and seeds that actually help humans grow crops. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, “Pollination is vital to life on our planet. Bees and other pollinators have thrived for millions of years, ensuring food security and nutrition, and maintaining biodiversity and vibrant ecosystems for plants, humans and the bees themselves." Bees are very important because they help transport all kinds of stuff that would not be there if it were not for them.

People should take action for this because we are the ones killing them. We are the ones killing planet Earth itself. We need to stop killing bees because it does not help us in any shape or form.

Bees help us more than any other insect, and we would be helpless without them carrying the future of our crops around with them and pollinating most of the things that we grow. People need to realize that we are not helping ourselves by getting rid of bees, we just hurt ourselves and the people in the farming and bee businesses.

