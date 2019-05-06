Wet April Led To Fewer Maine Wildfires Than In Recent Years

All that rainy weather in April has a silver lining: fewer wildfires.

The National Weather Service says there was a trace or more of rain on 20 days in Portland.

Maine Forest Rangers spokesman Kent Nelson says the number of wildfires is down a bit from previous years, with smaller acreage burned.

“Right now we’ve had about 80 fires statewide that have burned about 52 acres total,” he says.

Nelson says on May 4 of last year, there was a significant wildfire in the Kennebunk area that burned more than 300 acres.

Nelson advises people to continue to use caution until vegetation greens up. He says those burning brush should make sure they have a permit and only burn during allowable burn times.