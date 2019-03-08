WEX Opens Global Headquarters In Portland

A company that processes payments for businesses in more than ten countries opened its new global headquarters in Portland Friday.

WEX's four-story, 100,000-square-foot building is across the street from the city's Ocean Gateway Cruise Ship Terminal.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was at the ribbon cutting.

“You send a very powerful message around the world about what the people of the great state of Maine can accomplish,” Collins said to the crowd.

WEX says it's move from South Portland to downtown Portland will bring 400 new jobs to the city. The company's operations center, which employs 1,000 people, will remain in South Portland.

Willis Ryder Arnold contributed to this report.