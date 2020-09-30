Wind-Driven Rain Knocks Out Power To Tens Of Thousands In Maine

A storm packing rain and high wind gusts has knocked out power to tens of thousands of Maine homes and businesses.

As of just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Central Maine Power was reporting more than 30,000 outages. Farther north in Versant Power's territory, more than 2,000 are without power.

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a high wind warning for coastal Hancock and Washington counties until 5 p.m., and is advising residents to be on the alert for falling trees and limbs and power outages.

Wind advisories are also in effect until noon for the rest of the state, where gusts of between 35 and 50 miles an hour are expected.

A gale warning has also been issued until noon for parts of the Gulf of Maine, where forecasters say waves could reach heights of as much as 13 feet during the storm.

This story will be updated.