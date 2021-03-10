Winning Special Senate Election, Craig Hickman Becomes 1st Black Lawmaker To Serve In Both Chambers

  • In this image from video, Maine State Rep. Craig Hickman speaks during the state roll call vote on second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
    DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION / via AP

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature is getting down to business after making some history.

Sen. Craig Hickman was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black man to serve in both chambers of the Legislature.

Hickman, who served four terms in the House, easily won a special election Tuesday for the Senate District 14 seat left empty when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state. The next morning, the farmer from Winthrop took the oath of office at the governor’s mansion.

The Legislature is convening Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center to accommodate social distancing.