Workers Hired, Still More Needed To Protect Maine Children

It has been two years since the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, but the state still has too few caseworkers to keep pace with the volume of child welfare referrals and open cases.

The Bangor Daily News reports that an analytical tool used by the state is still short by 40 workers despite the hiring of additional workers since Kennedy's death at the hands of her mother and stepfather on Feb. 25, 2018, in Stockton Springs.

Gov. Janet Mills' supplemental budget, which needs legislative approval, would add half that number of positions, 20 caseworkers.