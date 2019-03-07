Monday, March 11 at 2:00 pm

Mohammad Bin Salman's Controversial Leadership: Reassessing the US-Saudi Relationship

Despite decades of autocratic rule, Saudi Arabia has historically been a close ally to the US. This has been especially true under the Trump administration, which saw the transition of power to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MBS. Initially lauded as a social reformer, MBS’ international standing has since fallen as a result of arbitrary arrests, the proxy-war in Yemen, and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Steven Cook, senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins World Affairs Co-host Ray Suarez to discuss whether the US should reassess its ties to the Kingdom’s ruler.

To listen to the audio of “Mohammad Bin Salman's Controversial Leadership: Reassessing the US-Saudi Relationship” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.