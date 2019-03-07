Thursday, March 14 at 2:00 pm

Globalization and Robotics: Will AI Cripple the Global Workforce?

By 2030, up to 800 million global workers may lose their jobs to automation. Technological advancement in an ever-globalized economy is changing both service-sector and professional jobs at a staggering pace. How can governments help workers remain vital to the global economy?

Richard Baldwin, author of the new book, The Globotics Upheaval: Globalization, Robotics, and the Future of Work, is in conversation with World Affairs co-host Markos Kounalakis.

To listen to the audio of “Globalization and Robotics: Will AI Cripple the Global Workforce?” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.