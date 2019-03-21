Thursday, March 28 at 2:00 pm

Globalization in Transition: High-Skilled Labor is Now the Holy Grail

While trade wars have been dominating headlines, globalization’s impact on labor has gone largely unnoticed. Global trade now favors more knowledge-intensive labor over low-cost, unskilled labor. How will this affect the future of work? Laura Tyson, distinguished professor and faculty director of the Institute for Business & Social Impact at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, and Susan Lund, partner and leader of the McKinsey Global Institute, discuss why globalized economies are in transition with World Affairs CEO Jane Wales.

To listen to the audio of “Globalization in Transition: High-Skilled Labor is Now the Holy Grail” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.