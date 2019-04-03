Thursday, April 11 at 2:00 pm

We Want to Negotiate: The Secret World of Kidnapping, Hostages and Ransom

While some nations are willing to pay ransom to terrorists in order to free hostages, the US and Britain do not negotiate. As a result, a high number of American and British hostages have been killed. Should the US and Britain rethink their strategies?

Joel Simon, author of the new book “We Want to Negotiate: The Secret World of Kidnapping, Hostages and Ransom,” talks with Markos Kounalakis, World Affairs co-host and visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, about the conflicts and consequences in negotiating with terrorists and paying ransom.

