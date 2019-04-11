World Affairs

Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 pm

280 Characters or Less: Leadership and Governance in the Age of Social Media

Globally, social media is playing an increasingly important role in politics. Not only does it determine our political discussions, it has transformed the way politicians communicate with both the public and each other.

On this week’s episode, we’re discussing leadership and governance in 280 characters or less with Matthias Lüfkens, founder of Twiplomacy, and Charlie Warzel, op-ed journalist for The New York Times. They're in conversation with Markos Kounalakis, WorldAffairs co-host and visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution about the changed nature of political communication in the age of social media.

