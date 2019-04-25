Wednesday, May 1 at 2:00 pm

Left Behind: US Foreign Policy & Middle America’s Middle Class

While the US foreign policy establishment is heavily influenced by views from the coastal middle class, the perspectives of the Midwestern middle class have largely gone unheard. Repairing that disconnect is at the heart of a new project aimed at starting a dialog that leads to better foreign policy, better engagement and better opportunity for those living in what has been derisively referred to as “flyover country.”

Salman Ahmed, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Edward Hill, professor of public policy and public finance at Ohio State University, discuss how policymakers can make US foreign policy work better for Middle America’s middle class with World Affairs Co-Host Ray Suarez.

To listen to the audio of “Left Behind: US Foreign Policy & Middle America’s Middle Class” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.