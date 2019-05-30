Thursday, June 6 at 2:00 pm

Rebuilding the Social Contract, Part 3: Policy and Polity

While globalization has lifted millions out of poverty, the geopolitical forces that drove it have largely left the middle class behind. There is a growing sense that the social contract established after WWII is broken.

This is the third episode of our 3-part series on the rebuilding of that social contract from three distinct perspectives: that of the people, that of the corporate sector, and that of government.

Governments are accused of letting the social safety net disintegrate for the many while facilitating vast economic gains for the few. An ever-expanding wealth gap has reinforced these views. Jason Furman, economics professor at Harvard, and Gillian Tett, US managing editor for the Financial Times, discuss what role governments can play in forging solutions with World Affairs Co-host Ray Suarez.

To listen to the audio of “Rebuilding the Social Contract, Part 3: Policy and Polity” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.