World Affairs

Monday, October 26 at 2:00 pm

The Biggest Threat to the US is Already Inside the Border

When you think of a terrorist, what image comes to mind? For many Americans, it’s an Islamic jihadist like the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. But since 2001, more Americans have been killed by white supremacist domestic terrorists than by any international groups. According to the Department of Homeland Security, white supremacists pose the deadliest terror threat to the United States, and a growing number of homegrown militia groups are mobilizing across the US. In this episode, we take a closer look at how FBI leadership was blinded to these threats. Ray Suarez talks with former CIA Director John Brennan about Russia, Trump, and the top threats to US security.

Source: worldaffairs.org