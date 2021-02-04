World Affairs

Wednesday, February 10 at 2:00 pm

Brexit: What Happens Now?

After years of agonizing political and economic uncertainty, the United Kingdom has finally left the European Union, and Brexit is the law of the land. The stakes couldn’t be higher. While Brexit is far from resolved, it’s already sent shockwaves through the UK’s economy. Scotland is talking about independence again, and tensions are on the rise in Northern Ireland. There’s a chance that Brexit could break the UK apart. This week, we talk with Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole and two political activists on opposite sides of the Brexit debate.

