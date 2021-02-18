World Affairs

Wednesday, February 24 at 2:00 pm

Democracy in Peril + A Resurgent Russia

This year, democracy in the United States faltered and authoritarianism seems to be on the rise around the world. Can the US once again become a model for aspiring democracies? In this episode, we’re partnering with the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University to talk about the state of democracy with Frances Fukuyama. Then, Michael McFaul and Kathryn Stoner take a closer look at Russia — a country whose economy has continued to grow despite international sanctions— as Vladimir Putin cracks down on protestors.

