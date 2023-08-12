You, the Man in Boots
Today's poem is You, the Man in Boots by Delaney Collins. It is read by Mihku Paul.
You, the Man in Boots
Here, at the ocean helm of that mystic bird—
immortal and everlasting—
where wave bent grasses of islet knolls
swirl cowlicks into corroding rock.
Where onyx turns to rust turns to buoyancy.
There is a silence,
only punctuated by the crackling of seaweed
and dripping of sap
and occasionally a cull of birds from one
mud pat to another—
moved by some glorious gust only felt
by gods favored creatures.
Then there is the darkness,
a hidden place where
treasures of salted fog
speckle even your most delicate skin
with Neptune kisses.
And finally the hum,
wherein those ancient,
cold- blooded, clandestine things—
who can draw blood and hide, unafraid,
in floating forests—
find themselves called unto.
Here,
it is as though you have
received whispered manna;
gossamer secrets pulled from the sky
and buried deep in prehistoric muck,
found only through the gentle ear placed to earth;
a face attempting celestial pectoriloquy
only to find more secrets still.
Secrets with those soft white
underbellies
we so dread exposing.
And that taste of the brine they have
swathed themselves and their children in
for eons, undetermined.
Until you found them.
In a type a nature song you sung:
tearing them out of their deepest, darkest chasm—
and making another, foreign, noise
In the dark, in your boots, in the silence
plucked a feather from the phoenix tail
Hoping still,
it would burn,
turn to embers,
and rise again.