Today's poem is You, the Man in Boots by Delaney Collins. It is read by Mihku Paul.

You, the Man in Boots

Here, at the ocean helm of that mystic bird—

immortal and everlasting—

where wave bent grasses of islet knolls

swirl cowlicks into corroding rock.

Where onyx turns to rust turns to buoyancy.

There is a silence,

only punctuated by the crackling of seaweed

and dripping of sap

and occasionally a cull of birds from one

mud pat to another—

moved by some glorious gust only felt

by gods favored creatures.

Then there is the darkness,

a hidden place where

treasures of salted fog

speckle even your most delicate skin

with Neptune kisses.

And finally the hum,

wherein those ancient,

cold- blooded, clandestine things—

who can draw blood and hide, unafraid,

in floating forests—

find themselves called unto.

Here,

it is as though you have

received whispered manna;

gossamer secrets pulled from the sky

and buried deep in prehistoric muck,

found only through the gentle ear placed to earth;

a face attempting celestial pectoriloquy

only to find more secrets still.

Secrets with those soft white

underbellies

we so dread exposing.

And that taste of the brine they have

swathed themselves and their children in

for eons, undetermined.

Until you found them.

In a type a nature song you sung:

tearing them out of their deepest, darkest chasm—

and making another, foreign, noise

In the dark, in your boots, in the silence

plucked a feather from the phoenix tail

Hoping still,

it would burn,

turn to embers,

and rise again.

