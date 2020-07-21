Young Mainers Accounting For More Of Maine's Positive COVID-19 Cases

The age of people testing positive for COVID-19 is trending younger, according to state data.

Maine residents younger than 20 account for 9.4 percent of those testing positive as of Sunday. That’s up from 2.3 percent of cases recorded on May 1, according to the Press Herald.

There have also been increases in positive tests for people in their 20s and 30s.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah says the trend was somewhat expected as economic and social activity began to resume.

The trend mirrors activity across the country, although Maine stands out as a state with low infection rates.