Zero Waste: Can Americans Alter Our Behavior to Cut Out All Waste?

According to the EPA, the average American throws out 4.4 pounds of trash a day. The Zero Waste movement ends to aim that - by changing the entire system, so that no waste goes to landfills. Zero Waste includes the concept of recycling, but goes beyond it, encouraging a wholesale change in the lifecycle of most products. It includes citizens who aim for a Zero Waste lifestyle, retailers and manufactures who are rethinking how they make and package products, and municipalities rethinking their wastemanagement systems.

Guests: Cindy Isenhour, professor of anthropology at the University of Maine

Sara Nichols, Sustainable Maine director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

Claire Weinberg, Owner, Dulse & Rugosa; author of the blog “Zero Waste Journey” in the Bangor Daily News

Call-in: Laura Marston, Owner of Go Go Refill in South Portland