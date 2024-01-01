Prescott Park: Legally Blonde the Musical

Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the Legally Blonde The Musical taking place this summer at Prescott Park and 105 Marcy Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the Wilcox Main Stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

The Arts Festival is excited to fill the summer air of Prescott Park with upbeat and empowering tunes from this modern hit musical based on the cult classic film.

Legally Blonde opens Friday, June 21st at 7:00 pm and is running most Thursdays to Sundays through Sunday, August 11th. Dates and times are subject to change.

American Sign Language-supported performances and matinees will be available throughout the summer.

You can reserve your tickets to Legally Blonde here. All performances of Legally Blonde, The Musical have an optional, recommended donation of $8. Tables in the VIP Seating Area can be reserved, in addition to limited blanket reservations, in front of the Wilcox Main Stage.