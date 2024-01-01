Prof. Alan Lightman: Searching for Meaning in the Age of Science

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor for this special talk by the best-selling author of Einstein's Dreams, physicist, MIT professor and social entrepreneur, Dr. Alan Lightman. Lightman was recently the host of the PBS miniseries SEARCHING: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science.

At Freeport Speech, Lightman will explore the questions raised in his books Searching for Stars on an Island in Maine and The Transcendent Brain: Spirituality in the Age of Science. How do complex human experiences, such as feeling connected to nature, feeling part of things larger than us, falling in love, the appreciation of beauty, arise from the material atoms and molecules of our brains?

There will be a book signing following the lecture.

To learn more about Free(port( Speech and this event, visit them at freeportspeech.org.

Maine Public Members receive a 15% ticket discount to this event. Click here to order tickets and use the code MP2024 when ordering.