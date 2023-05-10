Programming Updates: 5.1.23
What's coming to and leaving Maine PBS Passport in May 2023!
Coming to Passport:
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Americana 21st Annual Honors
5/1/2023 to 10/1/2023
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 1
5/2/2023 to 4/2/2027
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Virginia Beach, Hour 1
5/2/2023 to 4/2/2027
US & Territories
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Fronterizos of the Golden Coast
5/2/2023 to 4/2/2030
US & Territories
American Experience The Sun Queen
5/3/2023 to 4/3/2026
US & Territories
Finding Your Roots
Out of the Past
5/3/2023 to 4/3/2027
North America
ART21
Everyday Icons
5/6/2023 to 4/6/2027
North America
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Piazzolla's History with Tango"
5/6/2023 to 4/6/2026
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2
5/9/2023 to 4/9/2027
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Virginia Beach, Hour 2
5/9/2023 to 4/9/2027
US & Territories
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Ancient Seeds & Desert Ghosts
5/9/2023 to 4/9/2030
US & Territories
My Grandparent's War
Kit Harington
5/10/2023 to 4/10/2027
US & Territories
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
5/11/2023 to 4/11/2027
US & Territories
NOVA
Weathering the Future
5/11/2023 to 4/11/2026
US & Territories
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Schumann: Genius and Madness"
5/13/2023 to 4/13/2026
US & Territories
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ballet Hispanico's Dona Peron
5/13/2023 to 4/13/2026
North America
Antiques Roadshow
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3
5/16/2023 to 4/16/2027
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Virginia Beach, Hour 3
5/16/2023 to 4/16/2027
US & Territories
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Back to the Middle
5/16/2023 to 4/16/2030
US & Territories
How Saba Kept Singing
5/17/2023 to 4/17/2025
US & Territories
My Grandparent's War
Keira Knightley
5/17/2023 to 4/10/2027
US & Territories
Changing Planet
Season 2: Episode 1
5/18/2023 to 4/18/2031
US & Territories
Changing Planet
Season 2: Episode 2
5/18/2023 to 4/18/2031
US & Territories
Nature Niagara Falls
5/18/2023 to 4/18/2027
US & Territories
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound"
5/20/2023 to 4/20/2026
US & Territories
Next at the Kennedy Center
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride
5/20/2023 to 4/20/2026
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Shelburne Museum Hour 1
5/23/2023 to 4/23/2027
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Orlando, Hour 1
5/23/2023 to 4/23/2027
US, US Territories, Canada, Mexico
Independent Lens
Free Chol Soo Lee
5/23/2023 to 4/23/2026
US & Territories
My Grandparent's War
Toby Jones
5/24/2023 to 4/10/2027
US & Territories
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein
Fenway Park
5/25/2023 to 4/25/2027
US & Territories
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
5/25/2023 to 4/25/2027
US & Territories
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
5/25/2023 to 4/25/2026
US & Territories
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Albeniz: Portraits of Spain"
5/27/2023 to 4/27/2026
US & Territories
Tom Jones on Masterpiece
Episode 1
5/15/2023 to 5/20/2033
US, US Territories, Canada
American Masters
Tyrus
5/17/2022 to 5/16/2025
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Shelburne Museum Hour 2
5/30/2023 to 4/30/2027
US & Territories
Antiques Roadshow
Orlando, Hour 2
5/30/2023 to 4/30/2027
US, US Territories, Canada, Mexico
Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale
5/30/2023 to 4/30/2026
US & Territories
My Music With Rhiannon Giddens
Old Friends
5/30/2023 to 4/30/2027
US & Territories
My Grandparent's War
Emeli Sande
5/31/2023 to 4/10/2027
US & Territories
Crimes of Passion (Walter Presents)
5/4/2023 to 3/31/2024
US, US Territories, Canada
King of the Skies (Walter Presents)
5/4/2023 to 2/29/2024
US, US Territories, Canada
Inside, Season 1 (Walter Presents)
5/4/2023 to 5/31/2024
US, US Territories, Canada
Antiques Road Trip, Season 24
5/8/2023 to 11/30/2025
North America
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Broadway
5/28/2021 to 5/27/2025
US & Territories
Solo, Season 2 (Walter Presents)
5/12/2023 to 12/31/2025
US, US Territories, Canada
Our House (limited series drama, early Passport release)
5/12/2023 to 5/14/1930
US, US Territories, Canada
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Season 10
5/15/2023 to 11/30/2025
North America
Murder in Sweden, Season 1 (Walter Presents)
5/19/2023 to 7/31/2026
US, US Territories, Canada
American Masters
Waterman - Duke: The Spirit of Aloha
5/10/2022 to 5/9/2025
US & Territories
Great Performances
Anything Goes
5/13/2022 to 5/12/2025
US & Territories
Rosy Abate, Season 2 (Walter Presents)
5/26/2023 to 12/31/2025
US, US Territories, Canada
American Masters
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
5/3/2021 to 11/2/2025
US & Territories
MARRIAGE (limited series drama, early Passport release)
5/29/2023
US, US Territories, Canada
NOVA
Why Ships Crash
5/18/2022 to 5/17/2025
US & Territories
Episodes Leaving PBS Passport:
Bugging Hitler's Soldiers
5/1/23
Parker McCollum / Robert Earl Keen
5/1/23
Allison Russell / The Weather Station
5/1/23
Muhammad: Legacy of a Prophet
5/1/23
How Do You 'Cue?
5/2/23
Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Gershwin Prize
5/4/23
Daughter of a Lost Bird
5/5/23
Out of State
5/6/23
LA Phil 100
5/7/23
Death on the Railroad
5/8/23
Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 1
5/8/23
Billings, Hour 2
5/9/23
Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story
5/10/23
Dinosaur Apocalypse: The Last Day
5/11/23
Dinosaur Apocalypse: The New Evidence
5/11/23
Jaddoland
5/12/23
Billings, Hour 3
5/13/23
Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 2
5/14/23
Leonard Bernstein Mass
5/14/23
Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hour 3
5/21/23
The People's Protectors
5/24/23
Back to Basics
5/29/23
Craving Fresh
5/29/23