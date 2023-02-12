Project Coordinator: Maine Public Community Outreach and Engagement

Maine Public announces the search for a full-time Project Coordinator to assist with Maine Public’s community outreach and engagement efforts. This is an exciting and fast-paced position with multiple projects taking place simultaneously with project executions being a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Foremost among the assigned duties is the coordination and stewardship of the Maine Public News Connect project. The Project Coordinator will manage the workflow each week between the Maine Public News team, freelance translators, and Maine Public’s Visual Production Team. The Project Coordinator will shepherd the airing of four translated news pods, an English news pod, and six translated newsletters each week over social media and online.

The Project Coordinator will also help bring to life Maine Public’s partnership agreements, create experiences at conferences and festivals, and identify opportunities for Maine Public to engage our audience in creative and compelling ways. A love for public broadcasting and a familiarity with Maine Public’s radio, television, and online content are absolutely required!

Job Requirements:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Three years of related work experience in a professional role, with previous experience coordinating detailed projects.

Must be highly skilled at efficiently managing multiple projects simultaneously and prioritizing competing projects with efficiency.

Excellent communication skills are required with high proficiency in both spoken and written English.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Outlook required.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check are required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online with a cover letter and resume by Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.