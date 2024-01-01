Every week, nearly 24 million American listeners tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn, and enjoy music selections that are – in many cases – only available through public radio.

To celebrate the special role of music in public radio and throughout our community, tune in to Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical on Public Radio Music Day, Wednesday, October 23!

What is Public Radio Music Day?

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, lawmakers, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally.

This year, our theme “Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast” highlights how public radio music bridges divides, and unites communities around a shared love of music and local artists.

How We’re Celebrating!

A special edition of Maine Calling on Maine Public Radio is in store on Wednesday, October 23, 11:00 am-12:00 pm (repeat 8:00-9:00 pm), to mark Public Radio Music Day. Hosted by Jennifer Rooks, the program will feature music hosts from across Maine Public’s airwaves – Rich Tozier, Sarah Tuttle and Heather McDougall and Sara Willis, and many more voices from the arts community to discuss the role of music in our lives.

Listeners are invited to share their own music-inspired reminiscences and stories from their own lives and communities.

How You Can Contribute!

In the days and weeks ahead, from October 23 to November 30, Maine Public Classical listeners are invited to share their music-inspired memories and stories with us! These listener-recorded messages and music selections may become part of our 2024 Maine Public Classical Holiday Special program that will be broadcast around the last week of the year. This is your chance to be a part of this wonderful program that has become an annual on-air tradition!

Here’s how it works:

