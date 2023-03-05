Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Quartetto di Cremona presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Quartetto di Cremona is an international chamber music ensemble that has performed together for over 20 years. In their only appearance in Maine, they will perform Ravel, Beethoven and Wolf at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.

Program: