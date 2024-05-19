Radio Announcer – Part-Time (20 Hours Weekly)

This position will join a talented team in delivering high-quality, steady, and measured on-air news and content. Performing varied on-air voicing as well as operational tasks, the Announcer operates studio equipment, assists with automation and traffic systems, and provides live and taped audio for regular, special, and one-time productions.

The position works approx. 20 hours per week and includes one weekend shift.

The successful candidate will be dependable, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements:

College degree or equivalent combination of education and experience, outstanding verbal and written communication skills, skilled communicator with excellent pronunciation, steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style required. Experience as a radio or television announcer is required. Must be dependable and organized and have a flexible schedule to accommodate varying and sometimes unpredictable schedule needs. A valid driver's license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, May 19, 2024.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.