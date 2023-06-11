Radio Operations Announcer & Producer

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Radio Operations Announcer and Producer to join our Content team in Portland, Maine. Performing a wide variety of on-air and operational tasks for radio, the Announcer and Producer works board operation shifts, operates studio equipment, assists with automation and traffic systems, and provides live and taped audio, including for special and one-time audio productions.

This position will work collaboratively with the News, Digital, Marketing, and Development areas in the production of programs, products, and events. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

The regular work schedule for this position is generally Tuesday through Saturday with occasional nights, weekends, and holidays.

Job Requirements:



College degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least one year of experience as a radio or television announcer, familiarity with digital radio automation and traffic systems and processes preferred.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills and skilled public speaker with excellent pronunciation.

Steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style.

Must be dependable and reliable. Knowledge of, familiarity with, and regular use of computers/software/digital systems.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check are required.

Apply online with a cover letter and resume by Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.