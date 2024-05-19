As the sole provider of statewide public broadcasting coverage in Maine, we partner with NPR and PBS to broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. The Radio & Television Operations Producer plays an important role with both television and radio operations and performs a wide variety of on-air and operational tasks.

Responsibilities include working with radio and television broadcasting systems including automation and traffic, troubleshooting operational difficulties, operating studio equipment, producing and editing, maintaining logs, and providing coverage for radio master control, television technical operators, and television and radio announcers. This position is responsible for regular announcing and voice work, and will assist with a variety of on-site and remote audio and visual productions.

The successful candidate will thrive in a highly technical environment, work well both in a team and independently, and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements:

College degree or equivalent combination of education and work experience, minimum of one year of experience as a radio or television announcer, excellent pronunciation with steady and measured on-air delivery style, strong computer skills and ability to interface with technical systems, demonstrated experience with audio editing, radio automation, and traffic systems, and high aptitude and inclination for learning new technology. One year of experience in broadcast technology or related field preferred. Flexible hours and the ability to work nights and weekends is required. Regular travel throughout the state and a valid driver’s license is required. A pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by May 19, 2024.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.