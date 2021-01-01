Raise Your Voice Workshops

https://c1.staticflickr.com/1/641/33060595933_c2a58a9968.jpg Rebecca Peterson currently teaches high school English at Freeport High School. She graduated from the University of Maine Orono with a B.A in English, an M.A. in Teaching, and a C.A.S. in Literacy Education from the University of Southern Maine. When she isn't learning how to play tennis and do the Charleston, she can be found curled up with her cat and reading a good book.

https://c1.staticflickr.com/4/3795/33754333261_9692e45a60.jpg Kristina Sanborn teaches junior humanities at Traip Academy in Kittery. Unlike many English lovers, Kristina can’t choose between deciding if she is more of a writer or reader because she equally loves both. She has a book with her at all times and enjoys volunteering for the local animal shelter with her husband, baking desserts, biking the back roads of Maine, and drinking copious amounts of caffeinated beverages.