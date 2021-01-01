Raising Ali: A Lewiston Story

On May 25, 1965 — Lewiston, Maine hosted one of the most controversially and famous sporting events of all time — the heavyweight boxing championship between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of "The Phantom Punch" — Raising Ali focuses not just on the events surround the fight, but will explore aspects of personal memories, civic and cultural identity, and inevitable changes that come with time.

