Reckoning with Climate Change in the Gulf of Maine
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., April 21 at 9:00 pm
Sat., April 23 at 2:00 pm
As Maine scientists research the impacts of climate change on the Gulf of Maine, they reckon with what the unsettling data tells us about the future, and what role they should play in advocating for change.
Reckoning with Climate Change in the Gulf of Maine was produced by Dan Lambert for The University of New England.