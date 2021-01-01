© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Record Sound on your iPhone

 
Launch the Voice Memos app. The icon looks like this on iOS 8: 
 
Voice Memos Icon

When the app launches, you'll see this screen with the following options:
 
Voice Memos Screen

Tap the giant red button to record audio.
Speak into the phone.
Tap the red button again when you've finished recording.
Tap 'Done'.
Name your recording and tap 'Save'.
Tap on the name of the recording you just made.
You'll then see this screen with the following options:
 
Voice Memos Share Screen
 
Tap the share icon:
 
Voice Memos Share Screen
 
Tap the Mail icon:
 
Mail Icon
 
Send it to "dialects@mpbn.net".