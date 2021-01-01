Record Sound on your iPhone



Launch the Voice Memos app. The icon looks like this on iOS 8:





When the app launches, you'll see this screen with the following options:





Tap the giant red button to record audio.

Speak into the phone.

Tap the red button again when you've finished recording.

Tap 'Done'.

Name your recording and tap 'Save'.

Tap on the name of the recording you just made.

You'll then see this screen with the following options:







Tap the share icon:







Tap the Mail icon:







Send it to "dialects@mpbn.net".