Maine Public Film Series Screening of Resilience: A Story Of Economic Perseverance in Maine

Told through the voices of local residents and community leaders, Resilience is a story of economic perseverance in three Maine communities. While there are always obstacles, working together, Maine people have always exhibited tremendous strength and determination when weathering a storm- staying true to the vision and values that have defined Maine’s communities for hundreds of years.

This film was produced by Jim Hauptman (for Maine Department of Economic and Community Development), Timber + Frame / Blaze Partners.

Resilience will also be airing on Maine Public Television on Thursday, March 28 at 9:00 pm and Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 pm.