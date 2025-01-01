Reviving the Gateway
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 17 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 18 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 19 at 2:00 pm
Thur., July 17 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 18 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 19 at 2:00 pm
This documentary tells the story of Van Buren, Maine, a town shaped by its Acadian heritage and resilient spirit. From their rich history, to the exciting revitalization of the town today, this film captures the heart of one of Maine’s most storied towns.
This film was produced by Austin Winder (copyright Luke Dyer/Town of Van Buren) and Five and Dime Studios.