Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Reviving the Gateway

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 17 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 18 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 19 at 2:00 pm
A still from the film Reviving the Gateway. A sign reading "Van Buren, ME Est. 1881" in front of a large boulder and next two two wooden barrels filled with purple flowers.

This documentary tells the story of Van Buren, Maine, a town shaped by its Acadian heritage and resilient spirit. From their rich history, to the exciting revitalization of the town today, this film captures the heart of one of Maine’s most storied towns.

This film was produced by Austin Winder (copyright Luke Dyer/Town of Van Buren) and Five and Dime Studios.