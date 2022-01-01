When the internet was shut down in Sudan following the June 3, 2019 massacre, many in the Sudanese diaspora felt a burden to carry the revolutionary spirit online, to inform, and to advocate on behalf of the country’s peaceful transition to a civilian government. Yet this responsibility was also matched by feelings of frustration, fear, and guilt as the prospect of retaliatory violence loomed over their friends and loved ones back in Sudan. The film Revolution From Afar is centered around two gatherings, one in New York and the other in Denver, of Sudanese-American poets and musicians. The filmmakers arranged for video sessions in which participants could speak candidly about their own emotional responses to the events an ocean away and debate their belonging to their parents’ homeland.

Produced by Bently Brown of Aboudigin Films.

aboudigin.com/revolution-from-afar