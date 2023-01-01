Rockland: A Maritime Heritage is the new film from documentary filmmaker Dale Schierholt. The film was co-written with local author John Bird based on his book Rockland Maine: Rise and Renewal. Joining Schierholt and Bird on the production is local video historian Wayne Gray. The three had previously collaborated on a film about the Farnsworth Art Museum: Lucy’s Gift, Rockland’s Treasure.

The film chronicles the history of the city of Rockland from its settlement as part of Thomaston to the city it is today, by tracing the ebbs and flows of its evolution through its ties to the sea. “The film is a real community project,” says Schierholt. “We couldn’t have gotten it made without the talents and contributions of so many local individuals and organizations.”

Produced by Dale Schierholt Pictures.