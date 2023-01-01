In celebration of the 100th Birthday of the Strand Theatre, Filmmaker Dale Schierholt has directed a new documentary on the history of the theatre. “Rockland’s Strand” begins the Strand’s story when, in the early twenties, Ida Dondis and her husband Joseph saw an opportunity and a future in the movies and built a new theater for Rockland on the site of a devastating fire.

Over the ensuing decades, the Strand assumed its role as Rockland’s community gathering place in times of struggle and celebration. Then, at the dawn of the new millennium, the Strand experienced three dark years of unjust closure before a glorious rebirth in 2005. The film culminates with the Strand’s evolution into the community-supported non-profit institution it is today.

Rockland’s Strand is a film for those who grew up with the theatre as well as community members who have more recently made Rockland their home and the Strand their theatre.

This film was produced by Dale Schierholt and Schierholt Pictures. Learn more at Rockland's Strand.