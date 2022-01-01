Routine Interrupted
Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., January 26 at 9:30 pm
Sat., January 28 at 2:30 pm
Routine Interrupted is about Stephanie Lay, a single mother, and her autistic son, Bryce. This short documentary exemplifies the connection between mother and child, even in the midst of extraordinary suffering and distress.
Directed by Lauren Shaw and produced by Great Pond Productions.
For more information about this film visit https://www.routineinterruptedfilm.com/.