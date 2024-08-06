© 2024 Maine Public

Salt Bay Chamberfest

August 6 - 17, 2024
Damariscotta, Maine
saltbaychamberfest.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Salt Bay Chamberfest. The festival theme, Music in Blue, intermingles historical and contemporary works that exemplify the influence of blues and jazz on classical chamber music, together with music inspired by blue landscapes in nature and the visual arts. Festival concerts take place at the Lincoln Theatre in Damariscotta and run from August 6th through the 17th.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets, please use the code MainePublic24.