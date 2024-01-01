Sea Change Screening and Panel Discussion

Maine Public is very excited to be participating in a screening of the upcoming NOVA production, Sea Change: Gulf of Maine. This three-part series looks at the history of the Gulf of Maine, its current state, and its future.

Sea Change blends science, exploration, stunning natural history and stories of human experience past and future, providing a fascinating tale about a regional location with profound global implications. Scientists, Native Americans, fishers, and entrepreneurs are all working to reveal its complex history, in understanding what role the ocean plays in our lives, that ocean health equals human health.

With the Gulf warming faster than 99 percent of the global ocean, wildlife and people are adapting to rapid change. What happens here, for the animals in the water, for the jobs dependent upon it and for the millions of people along its shores, is likely to happen worldwide.

The screening will be held on Friday, July 26 at 7 pm. After the screening, there will be a panel discussion with filmmakers and content experts.

Secure your tickets here!

Watch Sea Change on Maine Public Television! Sea Change will air Wednesday, July 24 to August 7 at 9:00 pm. Click here to find the Maine Public Television signal closest to you.