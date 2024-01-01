See You In April

Who makes the world's best ice cream? Ask anyone in central Maine, and they'll likely tell you North Street Dairy Cone, a literal mom-and-pop operation that has been hand-making original ice cream from secret recipes for 58 years.

How does a local - and seasonal - business thrive for so long when the town around it slides into recession? And what will become of the beloved ice cream shop when its current owners retire?

Produced and directed by Alexander Helm of Mountain Film Road.