Senate Race

Economy/Job Creation

The number one thing we can do to reinvigorate Maine’s economy and create jobs is to help small businesses start up, grow, and succeed. I’ve met with many Maine business owners who have jobs available but cannot find trained, qualified workers to fill vacant positions. I authored several bills as part of my Seven-Point Maine Jobs Plan to better align workforce training programs with the employers’ needs, reduce regulatory and tax burdens on small businesses, and encourage investments in transportation and energy infrastructure to support economic growth. I support a three-step increase in the minimum wage to $9 per hour to help our low-income workers while avoiding the 500,000 job loss projected for an increase to $10.10. Jobs and the economy are the most important issue in this election. We can grow the economy by making it easier for farmers and small business owners all across American to start up and to grow by investing in infrastructure, increasing access to capital and passing trade, tax and regulatory policies that don’t stack the deck against the little guy. We should raise the minimum wage to at least $10.10 an hour to grow the economy and reduce welfare dependence. People who work full time deserve to make a basic living. I support investment in universal broadband Internet access and universal cell phone service to connect Mainers in rural communities to the global economy. We also need to invest in basic infrastructure – in roads, bridges and renewable energy – to create new jobs now and lay the foundation for future economic growth. I will advocate for increasing access to capital for small businesses, similar to the work I did in Panama through the Peace Corps to promote rural development through microlending. I will fight for fair trade policies that protect workers’ rights to help rebuild our domestic manufacturing sector. I will advocate for fairer tax and regulatory policies to ensure that monopolies don’t crowd out small businesses.

Entitlements: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security

In 20 years, the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are projected to be exhausted, with the Social Security retirement fund unable to pay full benefits. As we look to strengthen Social Security, we must pay special attention to protecting benefits for low-wage workers who depend on the program. We should not increase payroll tax rates, which place a burden on families and small businesses, but we should consider raising the cap on wages subject to the tax. I oppose privatization. I have opposed efforts to restructure Medicare in ways that could be harmful to seniors and disabled individuals. In order to control Medicare and Medicaid costs, we must get health costs under control. Delivery system reforms have the potential to slow spending while improving quality. We should also increase support for compassionate, cost-effective alternatives to institutional care like home health and hospice. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are important programs that can be strengthened to ensure sustainability for the next generation. The promises we make to Americans, young and old, need to be kept. Privatizing or making big cutbacks to our nation’s most successful programs would be a disaster. Social Security: I will advocate for increasing Social Security benefits for our seniors. We can do so in a fiscally responsible way to protect Social Security for the next generation by expanding the revenues into the system. Right now millionaires and even billionaires pay the same amount into Social Security as someone earning $117,000 because of the cap on taxable income. I support scrapping cap entirely and making sure everyone pays their fair share. Medicare: I will fight to protect Medicare and gradually expand access to Medicare by lowering the eligibility age over time. We can ensure the future sustainability of the program by allowing Medicare to use its market power to negotiate lower prices from pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers, saving the taxpayers billions of dollars. Medicaid: I support Medicaid expansion because it will save taxpayers money in the long run if people get the preventive health care they need. Moreover, Medicaid expansion will have a powerful economic multiplier effect, creating new jobs and generating additional economic activity in our state.

Health Care

I opposed this partisan law which will increase health costs, decrease choice, and impose billions of dollars in new taxes and fees. It was also paid for, in part, through hundreds of billions in cuts to Medicare. Instead, I support tax credits to help self-employed individuals and small businesses afford health insurance. I support insurance reforms that prevent companies from imposing pre-existing condition exclusions on children and adults who have maintained continuous coverage; allow children to remain on their parent’s policies until age 26; and allow consumers to purchase insurance across state lines. I support delivery system reforms that reward value rather than volume and increase transparency throughout the health care system. We should work together to fix the substantial flaws in the law. I support universal health care for all Americans, and I support the Affordable Care Act as an important first step in expanding access. We need to fix the Affordable Care Act, not repeal it. It’s important that the law has expanded access to about 35,000 Mainers, but too many families are still going without coverage. My mom is a home health care nurse, and she sees firsthand what happens to families who don’t get proper medical treatment early. I support Medicaid expansion and gradual Medicare expansion to increase the number of people with healthcare coverage. I also support adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act to assist in lowering costs and providing more options for consumers. We need to keep the portions of the Affordable Care Act that benefit everyone, like the provision that prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against people based on pre-existing conditions. Republican Susan Collins voted against the Affordable Care Act and is cosponsoring repeal. It’s irresponsible to repeal the Affordable Care Act and allow insurance companies to discriminate again without a viable option to provide affordable health care for all. I will fight to make health care truly affordable and available to every American.

Abortion

I support Roe v. Wade I support Roe v. Wade, and I will always stand up for women’s reproductive freedom. As the Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, I was a leader in the Maine Choice Coalition. I have a track record of successfully fighting to protect access to women’s healthcare, including access to birth control and abortion. I will fight against Supreme Court nominees who would jeopardize Roe v. Wade, and I was disappointed that Republican Susan Collins voted for Justices Samuel Alito and John Roberts. The future of Roe v. Wade depends upon a Democratic Senate who will vote to confirm only supportive justices. Washington Republicans are attacking women’s rights and reproductive freedom, and we need strong women leaders who will vote to support women’s healthcare every time.

Veterans

While Congress acted quickly passing the new law addressing the VA crisis, more work is needed to improve care and access for our veterans, including oversight to ensure reforms are implemented, and to address the backlog in disability claims. We must also address the need for more physicians in states like Maine and continue programs, such as Maine’s Project ARCH, with a proven track record of serving veterans in rural areas. I’m also deeply committed to addressing the high rates of suicide and homelessness among veterans. The number of homeless veterans has declined 33 percent since 2010 due to funding for which I have advocated. Yes, more reforms are needed within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure that our veterans are receiving the services they deserve. I would have voted for the Bernie Sanders bill that came before the Senate in February, which would have improved Department of Veterans Affairs health and dental care services, opened 27 new veterans clinics and medical facilities, expanded educational opportunities for post-9/11 veterans, improved access to care and benefits for veterans who experienced sexual trauma while serving, and restored full cost-of-living adjustments for future military retirees. I was disappointed that my opponent, Republican Susan Collins, voted against it. The Department of Veterans Affairs itself needs internal reforms. One provision in a recently passed bill makes it easier for the secretary to fire or demote officials who falsified records and covered up treatment delays. I support a thorough review of executive performance and clinic needs to make sure we address problems quickly as they arise. More transparency and greater oversight of the system will improve services for our veterans.

Gun Control

Responsible gun ownership is part of the heritage of many families in Maine, including my own. I’ve worked to uphold this heritage and opposed legislation that would infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. I am strongly opposed to a national gun registry and national buyback programs. Our nation must confront the reality that mental illness is a factor in many violent crimes. I support a bipartisan proposal that would improve the background check system to help prevent convicted criminals and those with dangerous mental illnesses from purchasing guns, without infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans. I support universal background checks for gun purchases to make sure no one who poses a public safety threat can buy a gun without scrutiny. As a former member of the National Rifle Association, I believe in the Second Amendment, and I support bipartisan reforms that make gun ownership safer for all of us. I believe reasonable gun safety measures are congruent with our constitutional freedoms. We should no more sacrifice security for freedom than we should sacrifice freedom for security.

Climate Change/Environment

From extreme weather to sea level rise and impacts on aquatic life, climate change is a significant threat requiring global solutions. I hear often from individuals and businesses in Maine about the need to reduce harmful emissions. Mainers understand that it is a false choice to pit the environment versus the economy. In our state -- from tourism and recreation to working forests, fisheries, and farms -- the environment is the economy. I support protecting EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases and coauthored bipartisan bills to improve energy efficiency, advance clean cookstoves, reduce short-lived climate pollutants, and spur clean energy technologies. Yes. Climate change is real, and it threatens our environment, our health and the Maine economy. I support strong emissions standards and reducing carbon emissions. I will fight to increase research and development funds for the institutions that are studying how climate change is impacting the Maine economy and are developing technology solutions. I will champion investment in renewable energy to move us toward a fossil-fuel-free energy future. I will continue to oppose the Keystone XL pipeline, which Susan Collins supports, and the use of the Portland-Montreal Pipe Line to transport heavily polluting tar sands.

Energy

To ensure the U.S. leads the world in clean energy technologies, significant investments are needed to develop these technologies and make their deployment affordable. Federal seed funding and incentives help leverage significant state and private investment to drive the innovation race so we do not allow foreign countries like China to gain the lead in job-creating technologies. By advancing innovative, domestic, clean energy technologies – such as deepwater offshore wind where Maine’s inspiring vision and effort are helping to lead the way – we can create good jobs, drive global competition, and advance the national imperative of energy independence. We need more public investment in renewable energy including properly sited wind, solar, tidal and other forms of alternative energy to increase energy independence, create jobs now and confront climate change before it’s too late. Renewable energy projects could have a powerful positive impact on Maine’s economy.

Education

Education opens the doors of opportunity for Americans, but the rising cost of a college education threatens to close those doors. Student loans and Pell Grants are critical for many Maine families, particularly for the most economically disadvantaged students. I supported the Bipartisan Student Loan Certainty Act, signed into law in August 2013, which prevented many students from experiencing a significant increase in the interest rate on their loans. I have also introduced legislation to prevent senior citizens with student loan debt from being driven into poverty through the garnishment of Social Security benefits, and I support a bill introduced by Senator King that helps borrowers select a repayment plan that works best for them. We need to reduce interest rates, allow students and families to refinance existing debt, expand debt forgiveness programs and increase federal investment to make college more affordable. This is a major crisis. Student debt nationwide has already topped $1 trillion, and it is harming students and families. We are literally mortgaging our young people’s future. Having graduated college with significant student loan debt myself, I am passionate about fixing the student loan crisis for the next generation.

Foreign Policy